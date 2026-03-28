<p>Puducherry: Former president of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/puducherry/puducherry-assembly-elections-2026-ljk-chief-jose-charles-martin-declares-assets-worth-rs-597-crore-3943223">Puducherry </a>unit of Congress A V Subramanian sent his resignation to the party on Friday.</p><p>In a letter to Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president V Vaithilingam, he conveyed his decision to quit the party due to "personal reasons" and "unavoidable circumstances".</p><p>This comes after Subramanian was denied a ticket to contest the upcoming assembly poll. He was fielded by the party from the Karaikal North constituency in the 2021 polls but lost.</p>.Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 | ‘Friendly fight’ between Congress and DMK, allies in six constituencies.<p>Subramanian who hails from Karaikal has been the speaker and deputy speaker of the Puducherry Assembly, besides being a former minister in the Congress government. He won the 2001 poll in the Karaikal North assembly seat.</p><p>The Congress has fielded A M Ranjith as its nominee in Karaikal North constituency in the forthcoming polls.</p><p>The assembly election for the Union territory will be held on April 9.</p>