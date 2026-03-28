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Ex-Puducherry Congress chief resigns after being denied ticket for upcoming polls

In a letter to Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president V Vaithilingam, he conveyed his decision to quit the party due to "personal reasons" and "unavoidable circumstances".
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 00:43 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 00:43 IST
India NewsCongressIndia PoliticsPuducherryPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026

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