<p>Chennai: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy on Saturday announced that the N R Congress-BJP alliance, which was stitched together in 2021, will continue for the 2026 assembly polls on a day Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the people of the Union Territory to give the NDA government "another chance." </p><p>"N R Congress' alliance with the BJP continues. We will fight the polls together. We will discuss the modalities of the alliance in due course," Rangaswamy told reporters after meeting Shah at a hotel in Karaikal, about 300 km from here. </p><p>The announcement puts an end to speculation that Rangaswamy was mulling leaving the NDA and fighting the polls along with Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam led by actor-politician Vijay, who commands a huge fan following in the UT as well. Addressing a public rally in Puducherry last year, Vijay had refrained from attacking Rangaswamy though he directed his criticism at his ally, the BJP. </p><p>Sources told DH that Rangasamy told Shah that the alliance will continue and that leaders of both parties will sit together and conclude seat-sharing talks at the earliest. In the 2021 elections, the N R Congress contested 16 seats, BJP 9, and AIADMK 5. While the AIADMK drew a blank, the N R Congress won 10 seats and the BJP 6, forming the government.</p><p>The sources added that Rangaswamy wants his party to contest the same number of seats it did in 2021 or contest in a few more constituencies, while the BJP also wants additional seats this election. "The BJP believes it has grown in the UT and, hence seeking more seats. But the CM is willing to give the same 9 to the BJP. We have to see how things shape up, but the question mark on the alliance has been removed," a source said.</p><p>Rangaswamy and Shah also discussed the strategy for the April-May polls as the NDA faces anti-incumbency in the UT. </p><p>Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Karaikal, Shah said Puducherry witnessed the end of corruption, the return of political stability, and the restoration of its autonomous identity after the NDA came to power in 2021. </p><p>"The previous Congress government was called out for corruption and administrative disorder. A renewed commitment was reiterated toward development, industry, information technology, and the welfare of fishermen and farmers under the BJP-led alliance," he said. </p>