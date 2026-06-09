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Homeindiapuducherry

President Murmu appoints Rajavelu, Sivakolundhu, Rajasekaran ministers in Puducherry

The AINRC-led NDA won the April 9 election in the Union Territory.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 01:38 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 01:38 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsDroupadi MurmuPuducherry

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