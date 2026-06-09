President Murmu appoints Rajavelu, Sivakolundhu, Rajasekaran ministers in Puducherry

<p>New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu appointed P Rajavelu, V P Sivakolundhu, and G N S Rajasekaran ministers in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/puducherry">Puducherry </a>on the advice of the chief minister on Monday, a government notification said.</p>.<p>The AINRC-led NDA won the April 9 election in the Union Territory.</p>.<p>On May 13, Chief Minister N Rangasamy took oath of office for the fifth time.</p>.<p>BJP legislature party leader A Namassivayam and AINRC legislator Malladi Krishna Rao were sworn in with him in the second NDA Government in Puducherry.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, three cabinet seats remained vacant, which have now been filled.</p>.Rangasamy takes oath as Puducherry CM for 5th time.<p>"President is pleased to appoint, on the advice of the Chief Minister,- 1. Shri P. Rajavelu 2. Shri V. P. Sivakolundhu 3. Shri G. N. S. Rajasekaran as Ministers in the Council of Ministers for the Union territory of Puducherry, with effect from the date they are sworn in," the notification issued on Monday said.</p>.<p>Earlier, Congress leader V Narayanasamy questioned the government on delay in forming a full-fledged ministry.</p>.<p>Rangasamy successfully contested from Thattanchavady and Mangalam constituencies, later giving up the former. </p>