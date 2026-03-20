<p>Chennai: After playing truant for a few days, Puducherry Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/puducherry/puducherry-cm-rangaswamy-threatens-to-quit-nda-congress-dmk-yet-to-finalise-seat-sharing-3935483">N Rangaswamy</a> on Friday reaffirmed the alliance with the BJP for the April 9 assembly elections and agreed to allot two seats to a new party launched by the elder son of lottery baron Santiago Martin. </p><p>With this, the confusion within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the tiny Union Territory came to an end. The AINRC led by Rangaswamy will contest 16 seats, the BJP 10 and AIADMK and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi of Jose Martin two each. </p><p>On the other side of the spectrum, the Congress and DMK were involved in hectic negotiations on the number of seats to be contested by each party in Puducherry. Congress’ proposal of 13 seats for the DMK, 15 for the party, and the remaining two for allies has not gone down well with the Dravidian party which is insisting on both parties contesting 14 seats each and decide the Chief Minister after the polls. </p><p>“We have conveyed our stand to the DMK leadership. They are yet to get back. We are waiting for their response,” a top Congress leader told DH. </p><p>Sources in the Congress said the party will not even hesitate to go alone in Puducherry if the DMK doesn’t agree to its proposal of contesting less seats. </p><p>“It has been the practice for a long time that Congress will lead the alliance in Puducherry and the DMK in Tamil Nadu. In 2021 polls, there was an aberration where Congress contested 14 seats and DMK in 13 seats. We cannot accept to that formula once again. We are clear that we will lead the alliance and we will form the government independently in case we win the polls,” another Congress leader added. </p>.ECI announces election schedule for 4 states, Puducherry; two-phase polling in West Bengal.<p>Leaders and functionaries from the DMK and Congress have filed their nominations in almost all states with the last date for nominations ending on March 23. “If the alliance deal is done, the candidates will withdraw,” the source added. </p><p>Rangaswamy, who opposed the inclusion of Martin’s son’s party into the NDA, came around after Union Home Minister Amit Shah is believed to have spoken to him over the phone. On Friday, Rangaswamy filed his nomination papers from Thattanchavadi and Mangalam. </p><p>The Chief Minister had earlier this week skipped a scheduled meeting with BJP’s election in-charge and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and asked the BJP to reconsider the decision to ally with LJK. “After negotiations, he agreed. He will be the CM candidate of the NDA in Puducherry,” a BJP leader said. </p>