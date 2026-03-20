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Puducherry assembly election: CM Rangaswamy reaffirms alliance with BJP; Congress-DMK still undecided

Congress and DMK are involved in hectic negotiations on the number of seats to be contested by each party in Puducherry.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 15:38 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 15:38 IST
BJPPuducherryN RangasamyPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026

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