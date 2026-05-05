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Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 | N Rangasamy to be CM for 5th time

The successive NDA government is likely to be a coalition ministry under the leadership of Rangasamy, just like the outgoing cabinet.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 09:25 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 09:25 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsPuducherryN Rangasamychief ministerPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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