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Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 | UT records highest turnout among third gender voters at 91.81%: EC

Tamil Nadu has 7,728 third gender electors out of which 60.49 per cent voted during the April 23 polls.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 06:43 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 06:43 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsElectionsElection CommissionvotingPuducherrygender inclusivityPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026

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