Puducherry government sets up toll-free number for complaints on deficient underground drainage

Puducherry: The Puducherry government has launched a toll-free helpline to receive complaints from residents related to deficient underground drainage systems and septic tanks in their areas for immediate action.

The arrangement has been made in the wake of the death of three members of a family on Tuesday in neighbouring Pudhu Nagar who died after inhaling poisonous gas in the toilet of their house.

A release from the Director of Local Administration Department S Shakthivel said on Wednesday that as a precautionary measure the people of Puducherry city and its suburbs are requested to use the toll free number 14420 of the Emergency Response Sanitation Unit (ERSU) constituted by Local Administration department and operating in the Public Works Department (PWD).