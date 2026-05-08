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Puducherry: Rangasamy meets Lt Guv, stakes claim to form govt

Earlier, Rangasamy was unanimously elected as the legislature party leader of NDA at a joint meeting of the MLAs from alliance parties.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 15:21 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 15:21 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsPuducherryN Rangasamy

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