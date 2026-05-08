<p>Puducherry: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ainrc">AINRC</a> chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-rangasamy">N Rangasamy</a> on Friday met Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and staked a claim to form a government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/puducherry">Puducherry</a>.</p>.<p>Rangasamy was accompanied by the newly elected MLAs of the alliance parties.</p>.<p>A communication from the Lt Governor's office said that the letter presented by Rangasamy would be forwarded to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/droupadi-murmu">President Droupadi Murmu</a> for approval.</p>.<p>Sources said that Rangasamy would be sworn in as chief minister for the fifth time on May 13.</p>.<p>In the recently concluded Assembly polls, the All India NR Congress emerged victorious in 12 out of the 16 seats it contested and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> won four of the 10 seats it fought.</p>.Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 | N Rangasamy to be CM for 5th time.<p>The AIADMK and Latchia Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), other NDA constituents, emerged successful from one seat each and the combine has 18 seats in the 30-member House. Besides, there would be three nominated members.</p>.<p>The opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> won five seats and the Congress one. The fledgling TVK won two seats.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, Rangasamy was unanimously elected as the legislature party leader of NDA at a joint meeting of the MLAs from alliance parties. </p>