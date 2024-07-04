Puducherry: Ruling coalition MLAs knock at Delhi's doors against AINRC-BJP government

The delegation has also met Lt Governor C P Radhakrishan and raised certain issues, including the government not meeting the needs and requirements of the constituencies held by the BJP and legislators supporting it. The MLAs also complained about "rampant corruption." At the national capital, the MLAs also met Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was the party observer here in the recent past and explained to him the apparent reasons for the failure of the BJP in the parliamentary polls, the source said.