Puducherry voters increases by 1.36%

Puducherry: The Union Territory of Puducherry and its outlying areas of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam have 10,20,914 voters spread across 30 Assembly constituencies, the final published list released by District Collector E Vallavan here on Friday showed.

Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar in a separate release said 13,735 voters were added to this list which marked an increase of 1.36 per cent.

The final list also states that women voters (5,41,437) outnumber their male counterparts (4,79,329) with 148 coming under the transgender category.