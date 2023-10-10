Puducherry’s lone woman minister resigns citing 'caste and gender' discrimination in AINRC-BJP govt

Puducherry Transport Minister S Chandira Priyanga, the lone woman legislator in the 30-member Assembly, on Tuesday tendered her resignation from the AINRC-BJP coalition government, raising charges of “caste and gender” discrimination against her.
Priyanga, a Dalit, forwarded her letter of resignation to the office of Chief Minister N Rangasamy through her Secretary. Sources in the CMO confirmed they have received the resignation letter of the minister, but remain light-lipped on whether it has been accepted or rejected.
The woman legislator, who was elected from Neduncadu reserved constituency in Karaikal region of the Union Territory, posted a statement announcing her resignation on her social media pages. Priyanga was the first woman minister of Puducherry in 40 years and took oath in July 2021 as the lone woman member of the cabinet.
“Though I entered the Assembly through people’s confidence, I realised that it is not so easy to overcome the politics of conspiracy. I could not continue my fight against money power. I didn’t know that pride over my Dalit identity was the problem for others. I felt I was being continuously subjected to caste and gender bias,” she said in the statement.
She also said he would respond to “mindless criticism” made by people opposed to her by releasing a list of her achievements as a minister in the past two years. Chandriga was not reachable for comments when DH tried to contact her.
“I am indebted to the people who elected me as a legislator. But I resign my minister’s post as I realise that I cannot continuously fight against dominant forces. I apologise to my voters for resigning as a minister,” Priyanga added in her statement.
While thanking Rangasamy for making her a minister, Priyanga asked the Chief Minister to accept her resignation and appoint a person belonging to Vanniyar, Dalit, or minority communities in place of her.
She also requested the chief minister to ensure all welfare measures of the government are implemented without any hiccups in her constituency.