Puducherry’s lone woman minister resigns citing 'caste and gender' discrimination in AINRC-BJP govt

“Though I entered the Assembly through people’s confidence, I realised that it is not so easy to overcome the politics of conspiracy. I could not continue my fight against money power. I didn’t know that pride over my Dalit identity was the problem for others. I felt I was being continuously subjected to caste and gender bias,” she said in the statement.

She also said he would respond to “mindless criticism” made by people opposed to her by releasing a list of her achievements as a minister in the past two years. Chandriga was not reachable for comments when DH tried to contact her.

“I am indebted to the people who elected me as a legislator. But I resign my minister’s post as I realise that I cannot continuously fight against dominant forces. I apologise to my voters for resigning as a minister,” Priyanga added in her statement.

While thanking Rangasamy for making her a minister, Priyanga asked the Chief Minister to accept her resignation and appoint a person belonging to Vanniyar, Dalit, or minority communities in place of her.

She also requested the chief minister to ensure all welfare measures of the government are implemented without any hiccups in her constituency.