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Rangasamy takes oath as Puducherry CM for 5th time

Two other cabinet members--Malladi Krishna Rao from the regional party and A Namassivayam of the BJP, also took oath as ministers in the AINRC-led NDA government.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 05:04 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 05:04 IST
India NewsPuducherryN Rangasamy

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