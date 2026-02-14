<p>Chennai/Puducherry: Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a>, who arrived in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli, will undertake a day’s visit to Puducherry and attend a series of political events.</p>.<p>He would meet Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, an ally of the BJP, and meet the election in-charges and state in-charges during his brief visit.</p>.<p>He would also participate in a “wall writing” election campaign in Karaikal and later address a rally at Santhai Thidal, Karaikal.</p>.Congress MP Manickam Tagore takes swipe at DMK, asks how party with less voter share heads alliance in Puducherry.<p>Apart from interacting with the BJP office bearers in the Union Territory, Shah would launch "Booth Vijay Abhiyan," the party said.</p>.<p>Earlier, upon his arrival in Tiruchirappalli on Friday night, the BJP senior leader was received by Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and L Murugan, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, and other state office bearers. </p>