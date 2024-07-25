Pune activist who exposed Puja Khedkar writes to President: 'Rise in use of bogus certificates in UPSC exam'

Dwelling on the case involving Dr Puja Khedkar, he wrote: “A pertinent case in point is that of Pooja Khedkar, who secured her position as an IAS officer under the OBC non-creamy layer category. Her father's recent election affidavit reveals an income and wealth amounting to Rs. 40 crores, which starkly contradicts her eligibility for the non-creamy layer benefits. Furthermore, despite her claims of mental illness and multiple disabilities, Puja Khedkar has repeatedly evaded medical examinations, yet she succeeded in qualifying for the IAS. This anomaly

necessitates a thorough and impartial investigation. Moreover, her family possesses significant assets, including 110 acres of agricultural land, shops, flats, gold, and multiple vehicles, which evidently breach various regulatory frameworks and bring the authenticity of her non-creamy layer certificate into question. Disturbingly, Puja Khedkar herself owns property valued at Rs. 17 crores. An inquiry into these discrepancies is imperative to uphold justice.

According to Kumbhar, the use of a luxury vehicle belonging to M/s Thermoverita Engineering Pvt Ltd by Puja Khedkar, coupled with her mother's directorial role in a related company, adds another dimension of concern regarding the propriety of declared and utilized assets. Adding to the gravity of the situation, the missing medical records from Ahmednagar District Civil Hospital, which issued a disability certificate to Puja Khedkar, exacerbate suspicions about the legitimacy of these certifications.

He also said that reports of numerous fake disability certificates issued in Ahmednagar district underscore the potential for widespread fraudulent practices. “Furthermore, Khedkar's IAS training has been suspended due to her conduct during district training, highlighting the pressing need for a thorough investigation into her qualifications and the validity of her certificates,” he said.