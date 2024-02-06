Pune police gives dressing down to goons

The move assumes importance in the wake of the impending 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which is just around a month away from announcement.

Kumar said that he would have a ‘zero tolerance’ approach towards illegal business activities and crime and would come down heavily.

Videos of the parade of goons held in the police commissionerate compound have gone viral on social media platforms.

Among them who were brought in there includes Gajanan Marne, Nilesh Ghaiwal, Baba Bodke, bigwigs of the Andekar gang, Mohol gang and other infamous history-sheeters.

During the parade, top brass of the Pune police, senior officials of police stations and Crime Branch-CID sleuths were present.

Last Friday’s incident involving Ganpat Gaikwad, a three-time MLA from Kalyan East, who opened fire inside the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar in Thane district and injured Mahesh Gaikwad, a former Corporator of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and the Ulhasnagar city Shiv Sena chief and Rahul Patil, has led to severe criticism of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP dispensation.

Shinde faced allegations from Ganpat Gaikwad himself even as the opposition rooted for the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar recently called on a notorious history-sheeter Gajanan Marne in Pune - an act which was disapproved by his father.

Photos of Nilesh Ghaiwal also appeared with Shinde while his son and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde photo appeared with gangster Hemant Dabhekar.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut accused the MVA government of favouring gangsters.

“All the three parties in power have a fierce competition to strengthen their own gangs,” said Wadettiwar.

“The rule of gangsters continues in Maharashtra… MLAs of the ruling party shoot inside the police station. Why did the gangsters become so strong? Who is responsible for this state of affairs,” said Raut.