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Pune's Giripremi Everest team marks key milestone with successful Lobuche East climb

After reaching Everest Base Camp, the team climbed Lobuche East (6,119 meters) as part of their acclimatization and technical preparation.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 07:44 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 07:44 IST
IndiaMaharashtraMount EverestPune

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