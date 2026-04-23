Pune's Giripremi Everest team marks key milestone with successful Lobuche East climb

<p>Mumbai: As part of the Himalayan expedition to Mount Everest led by veteran mountaineer Umesh Zirpe, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-governor-flags-off-expedition-to-mount-everest-by-punes-giripremi-3941391">the Giripremi team from Pune</a> has successfully completed another important phase of the expedition.</p><p>After reaching Everest Base Camp, the team climbed Lobuche East (6,119 meters) as part of their acclimatization and technical preparation. Earlier on Wednesday, team members Vivek Shivade, Nikunj Shah, Mihir Jadhav, and Akhil Katkar completed this climb with the support of experienced Sherpas Urgen and Phurba.</p><p>The climb involved challenging terrain, adverse weather conditions, and reduced oxygen levels at high altitude. Lobuche East is regarded as a critical preparatory climb for Everest expeditions, helping improve acclimatization and assess technical readiness.</p><p>With this successful phase, the Giripremi team is now better prepared for the upcoming stages of the Everest expedition.</p><p>Giripremi has extended its heartfelt congratulations to all team members and wishes them continued strength for the journey ahead.</p><p>Pune-based mountaineering and adventure organisation Giripremi is undertaking this expedition.</p><p>In 2012, Giripremi successfully conducted India’s largest civilian expedition to the mountain. During that expedition, eight climbers reached the summit on the same day — a rare and historic achievement that received widespread recognition across Maharashtra. </p>.Duo from Bengaluru sets out to conquer Mt Everest.<p>Fourteen years later, this new expedition continues that legacy, attempting Everest via the classic Nepal (South Col) route used during the first successful ascent in 1953 by Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary.</p><p>A veteran, Zirpe is the President of Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh, the apex body of mountaineering organisations in the state. </p><p>Zirpe is the recipient of the coveted Shiv Chhatrapati Award instituted by the Maharashtra government and the prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, the highest adventure sports honour, presented annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.</p><p>This is a 50+ day expedition- and for this the team has undergone structured and rigorous preparation over the past two years.</p><p>On the eve of the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa on 18 March, Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma flagged off the expedition from the iconic Lok Bhavan in Mumbai. Later, on March 20, in Pune, the Indian Tricolour, Maharashtra’s Bhagwa flag, and Giripremi’s official flag were ceremonially handed over by Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure to Zirpe, the expedition leader - marking the launch of the mission.</p>