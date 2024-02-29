'Punished for being Muslim,' alleges Mehbooba Mufti on razing of rat-hole miner's house

"So much love for Pasmanda Muslims that Vakil Hassan, commended by the PM for his heroic act in saving lives of 41 workers trapped in Silkiyara tunnel, that his humble abode was singled out and demolished by DDA (Delhi Development Authority)."

"Instead of rewarding him for his bravery, he is punished only for being a Muslim. Is this how BJP intends to uplift so-called Pasmanda marginalised Muslims?" Mufti said in a post on X.