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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann video row: Canada-based Jagman Samra denies mask claim

Mann on Thursday asserted that he was not in the alleged video and claimed that the person seen in the clip was wearing a mask resembling his face.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 13:01 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 13:01 IST
India NewsCanadaPunjabBhagwant Mann

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