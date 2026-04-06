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Punjab rice exporters ask Centre to arrange a barter system with Iran

The US waiver for Iranian oil imports is set to expire on April 19, while the six-month waiver for India’s stake in Chabahar port ends on April 26.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 23:48 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 23:48 IST
India NewsPunjabCentreRice farmingIra

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