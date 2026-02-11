<p>Chandigarh: Sixteen private schools in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab</a>'s Mohali received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, triggering evacuation and prompting detailed anti-sabotage checks by police, an officer said.</p><p>No suspicious or explosive material was discovered at any of the locations after thorough inspections, the officer said.</p><p>School authorities sent messages to parents, declaring a holiday. Students on their way to school were sent back home, they said.</p><p>Manav Mangal School, Shivalik Public School, and Learning Paths School were among the schools which received the bomb threat emails.</p>.'Delhi will become Khalistan': Bomb threats sent to at least 15 schools in capital.<p>The police said they swung into action after school authorities reported receiving the emails between 7.30 am and 8 am.</p><p>Security was mounted at the targeted schools, and intensive searches were carried out, they said.</p><p>"The police teams led by superintendents of police, deputy superintendents of police and other officials were rushed to the schools along with anti-sabotage teams and bomb disposal squads," Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans told reporters.</p><p>Around 300 policemen were involved in the search operation, and all targeted schools were evacuated, he said.</p><p>The checking of all schools was completed within about two-and-a-half hours with the support of additional force and specialised teams from neighbouring districts of Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, and Chandigarh headquarters, Hans said.</p>.'Evacuate Diplomats by 10 am': Police term bomb threat to Italian and Japanese consulates in Bengaluru as hoax .<p>"No explosive material was found at any of the locations," he added.</p><p>The search operations were supervised by SP City Dilpreet Singh, along with SPs Navneet Singh Mahal, Mohit Aggarwal, Sukhnaz Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Talwinder Singh Gill; DSP City-1 Prithvi Singh Chahal, DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal and all station house officers.</p><p>Schools covered during the search included Amity School, Doon School, Learning Paths, Gurukul School, Vivek High School, Paragon School, YPS School, Lawrence School, and Gem Public School.</p><p>An FIR is being lodged, and the case has been referred to the Cyber Police Station, Phase-7, Mohali, to ascertain the origin of the threatening email and conduct an investigation, Hans said.</p><p>The latest scare comes close on the heels of similar threat incidents in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, and schools in Haryana, all of which turned out to be hoaxes.</p>