17 arrested as Punjab Police busts inter-state illegal gun module

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said 18 weapons, 66 cartridges and 1.10 kg of heroin were seized from the arrested accused.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 September 2024, 23:56 IST

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Sunday said it has busted an interstate illegal gun module with the arrest of 17 people.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said 18 weapons, 66 cartridges and 1.10 kg of heroin were seized from the arrested accused.

"In a major breakthrough, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police busts an inter-state illegal gun module after a two-week operation, arrests 17 persons and recovers 18 weapons, 66 cartridges and 1.1-kg heroin," he said on X.

"They were involved in multiple heinous crimes and many other criminal activities in many districts of Punjab. They were also providing logistical assistance and supplying weapons to gangs in Punjab and Haryana," the Punjab Police chief added. PTI CHS NSD NSD

Published 22 September 2024, 23:56 IST
India NewsCrimePunjab police

