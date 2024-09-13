1984 attack on Golden Temple was wrong, Congress has apologised for it: Ex-Punjab CM Channi

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said the 1984 "attack" on the Golden Temple was "wrong" and his party has apologised for it, even as he accused the BJP-RSS of exerting pressure on the government for the Army operation at the shrine.

Channi alleged that the BJP-RSS created an environment in the country that the Congress government of that time was not launching an attack on the "Akal Takht" and said while there might have been other reasons for the attack, one of the biggest among those was that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ran a movement and took out processions all over the country demanding action.