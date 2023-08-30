2 ex-army personnel among 3 held for impersonating Punjab vigilance officials

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) Wednesday arrested three people including two ex-army personnel for allegedly impersonating vigilance officials and extorting Rs 25 lakh from a person, the agency said.

The arrested persons were identified as Manjeet Singh, a resident of Bhaini Salu village (Ludhiana); Paramjeet Singh of Mehlon (Ludhiana) village; and Parminder Singh, a resident of Akash Colony (Hoshiarpur).