Home
india
punjab

5 killed in road accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

As the car approached the Unchi Bassi village, it collided with an unknown vehicle, causing it to hit the road divider, and subsequently, a truck coming from the opposite direction on the other side of the road, said police.
Last Updated 27 January 2024, 07:27 IST

Hoshiarpur: Five men were killed after their car collided with a truck on the Jalandhar-Pathankot road, police here said on Saturday.

The victims were on their way to Mukerian from Jalandhar when the collision took place, Dasuya Police Station SHO Sub-Inspector Harprem Singh said.

As the car approached the Unchi Bassi village, it collided with an unknown vehicle, causing it to hit the road divider, and subsequently, a truck coming from the opposite direction on the other side of the road, said police.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car caught fire.

Four occupants of the car died on the spot, while a fifth was rushed to the Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Truck driver Sushil Kumar from Haryana also sustained injuries in the incident.

Police said further investigation was underway.

(Published 27 January 2024, 07:27 IST)
