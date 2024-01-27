5 killed in road accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

As the car approached the Unchi Bassi village, it collided with an unknown vehicle, causing it to hit the road divider, and subsequently, a truck coming from the opposite direction on the other side of the road, said police.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car caught fire.

Four occupants of the car died on the spot, while a fifth was rushed to the Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Truck driver Sushil Kumar from Haryana also sustained injuries in the incident.

Police said further investigation was underway.