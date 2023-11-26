6 more Punjab policemen suspended in PM security breach case

Chandigarh: Six more policemen have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state in January 2022.

These six were placed under suspension along with a Superintendent of Police rank officer, who was reported suspended earlier. Two Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officers, Parson Singh and Jagdish Kumar, Inspectors Jatinder Singh and Balwinder Singh, Sub-Inspector Jaswant Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar were the six policemen suspended, according to the November 22 order of the State's Home Department.