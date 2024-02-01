AAP councillor moves SC against HC order declining a stay on Chandigarh mayor election

Aam Aadmi Party councillor Kuldeep Kumar has filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order that refused to grant stay on election result in which a BJP candidate was declared as mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

The high court had on Wednesday issued notice and listed the matter for hearing after three weeks, acting on Kumar’s petition alleging fraud in BJP’s win and forgery in rejection of the eight votes.

BJP’s Manoj Sonkar was elected as the mayor on Tuesday after he bagged 16 votes against the 12 votes received by the Congress-AAP candidate Kumar.