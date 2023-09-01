AAP govt trying to make scapegoats of IAS officers: Cong, SAD on panchayat dissolution issue

"What a shame for @BhagwantMann & @BhullarLaljit Panchayats Minister to approve dissolution of Panchayats according to official noting doing the rounds on social media and then make IAS officers scapegoats for their foolish actions. I urge the bureaucracy of Punjab not to become part of their unconstitutional designs bcoz they don’t have the courage to defend you and ultimately you’ll have to face the music later," he wrote on 'X'.