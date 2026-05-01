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AAP govt's Confidence Motion passes in Punjab Assembly post defection by Raghav Chadha & others

With the opposition MLAs not present in the House when the motion was taken up, it was unanimously passed in their absence.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 13:31 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsPunjabArvind KejriwalBhagwant Mannconfidence motion

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