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AAP MP Sanjay Singh says twin blasts in Amritsar, Jalandhar part of BJP's 'Mission Punjab'

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday held the BJP responsible for the two blasts, and said this was how the party was preparing for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 10:18 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsPunjabAmritsarblastJalandhar

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