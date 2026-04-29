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AAP MPs' merger with BJP: Punjab CM says meeting President on May 5

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Monday officially accepted the merger of the MPs with the BJP, reducing the strength of Arvind Kejriwal's party in the Upper House to three.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 09:43 IST
India NewsBJPAAPIndian PoliticsDroupadi MurmuPunjabBhagwant Mann

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