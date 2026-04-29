<p>Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhagwant-mann">Bhagwant Mann</a> on Wednesday said he will meet President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/droupadi-murmu">Droupadi Murmu</a> on May 5 in connection with the merger of seven AAP MPs in Rajya Sabha with the BJP.</p>.<p>Mann had earlier sought an appointment with the President for a meeting along with party MLAs to demand "recall" of the state's Rajya Sabha MPs who joined the BJP.</p>.<p>"The President has given a time of 12 noon on May 5 (for the meeting) and I will certainly meet her," Mann said while speaking to reporters.</p>.BJP kickstarts campaigns for Punjab assembly polls 2027 after 7 AAP MPs join saffron party.<p>When asked whether there was any provision for recalling a legislator in the law, Mann said he would speak to the President.</p>.<p>On April 24, the Aam Aadmi Party suffered a jolt when seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs - Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney and Swati Maliwal - quit and merged with the BJP, alleging that the party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals.</p>.<p>Six of the seven MPs who quit AAP were from Punjab.</p>.<p>Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Monday officially accepted the merger of the MPs with the BJP, reducing the strength of Arvind Kejriwal's party in the Upper House to three.</p>