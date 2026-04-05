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'Picture abhi baaki hai': Raghav Chadha shares 'small trailer' of raising Punjab issues in Parliament

Raghav added that Punjab isn't a talking point for him. It is his home, duty, his soil and soul.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 07:53 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 07:53 IST
India NewsAAPIndian PoliticsPunjabRaghav Chadha

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