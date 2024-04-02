After farmers threaten protest, Punjab withdraws order declaring private silos as purchase centres

Chandigarh: Under fire from various farmer bodies, the Punjab government on Tuesday withdrew its order declaring private silos as wheat procurement centres in the state.

Hours before the government's withdrawal, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had said they will hold demonstrations on Sunday against allowing private silos to be used as wheat procurement centres in Punjab.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed the cancellation of the order pertaining to declaring silos as sub yards, Punjab Mandi Board chairman Harchand Singh Barsat said, adding that the decision has been taken in view of farmers' demands.

Barsat added the silos will be used for storage purposes only. Responding to farmer unions' claim that the silos will have made the grain markets redundant, Barsat clarified that no market committees will be dissolved.