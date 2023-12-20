Ahead of ED summon, Kejriwal arrives for 10-day Vipassana camp in Punjab

Hoshiarpur, Punjab: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, summoned by the ED for questioning on December 21, arrived for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course at a Vipassana centre in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday.

Kejriwal arrived at the Dhamma Dhaja Vipassana centre, located at Anandgarh, around 11 km from Hoshiarpur, even as the Enforcement Directorate had issued fresh summons to the Delhi chief minister for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

He had left at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday for the pre-scheduled meditation course. It is for the first time that the AAP national convener will be practising Vipassana in Punjab.

Kejriwal, a regular practitioner of Vipassana, had practised it in Jaipur, Nagpur, and Bengaluru in the past.

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique in which practitioners abstain from any communication, either by talking or via gestures, for an extended period to restore their mental well-being.

Kejriwal will commence a 10-day mindfulness meditation retreat scheduled to start at 8 pm.