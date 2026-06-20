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Homeindiapunjab

Akal Takht releases video of Punjab CM Mann's appearance before it over 'objectionable' video

This came amid an ongoing row over the alleged video on which the Akal Takht issued an edict against Mann on June 15 in Amritsar.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 13:53 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 13:53 IST
India NewsPunjabBhagwant MannAkal Takht Sahib

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