Akali Dal accuses Punjab CM Mann of giving Kejriwal 'political asylum'

"This is the first time in the history of the country that a chief minister of a state has got political asylum in another state to escape the clutches of a central agency," SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Kler in a statement said.

Kler asked Kejriwal to answer why was "running" from the ED if he was clean. "It's clear that Kejriwal cannot face questioning."

He also asked the AAP national convener to not offer "lame excuses" of coming to Hoshiarpur for a Vipassana session.

The AAP had on Tuesday questioned the timing of the summons, saying the party's lawyers are studying the notice and will respond to it with "legally correct" steps.

The party said Kejriwal's Vipassana session was "pre-scheduled" and the information was in the public domain.

"Everyone knows the chief minister is leaving for Vipassana on December 19. He regularly goes for this meditation course. It's a pre-scheduled and pre-announced plan," AAP MP Raghav Chadha had said.