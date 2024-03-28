'Amazed at their audacity': Sunil Jakhar on AAP MLAs claims that they were offered money to join BJP

Sushil Kumar Rinku slams AAP govt over law & order situation in Punjab

Meanwhile, Rinku slammed the AAP government in Punjab over the law and order situation and the drug menace.

Speaking at a press conference, Rinku also accused the AAP of not fulfilling the promises it made before the 2023 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

"The party's national leader had promised people in Jalandhar that heaps of garbage would be cleared once they sent our candidate to the Lok Sabha," Rinku said.

"You (media) can send your teams to Model Town in Jalandhar to see for yourselves (what has been done)," he said.

"It was a small promise. There are many promises which were not fulfilled," he added.

Rinku further claimed roads are broken and wastewater is overflowing in Jalandhar.

On the law and order situation in Punjab, Rinku claimed people are receiving ransom calls from criminals.

"Traders are feeling scared today," he said.

Rinku claimed drugs are 'easily available' in the state and 'cable mafia is still operating in the state'.