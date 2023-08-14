Home
Another terror module busted by Punjab Police

The accused are operatives of Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda and US-based Goldy Brar, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 10:09 IST

Ahead of Independence Day, the Punjab Police on Monday busted another terror module with the arrest of five people who were allegedly planning to commit targeted killings in the state, officials said.

The accused are operatives of Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda and US-based Goldy Brar, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The DGP said two foreign-made pistols were also seized from them.

'In a major breakthrough, @PunjabPoliceInd has busted a terror module in a joint operation with central agency and thwarted designs to disturb peace and harmony in Punjab,' said Yadav on X.

'Five operatives of #Pakistan based Harvinder Rinda & #USA based Goldy Brar arrested with weapons in an intelligence-based operation of Counter-Intelligence. They were planning to commit targeted killings in #Punjab,' he said.

'Preliminary investigations have revealed that apart from the weapons consignments, the accused have been receiving financial aid from the United States. Two foreign-made pistols were seized. Further investigations are being carried out to unearth the entire terror network,' said Yadav.

According to the DGP, a case has been registered against the duo under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Amritsar.

On August 13, police busted a terror module with the arrest of three people from Tarn Taran and also recovered three pistols from them.

(Published 14 August 2023, 10:09 IST)
