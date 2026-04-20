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Anti-sacrilege law notified in Punjab; proposes life imprisonment, fine of up to Rs 25L

The bill was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13 and was sent to the governor for his assent.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 16:50 IST
India NewsPunjabfinelife imprisonmentSacrilege in Punjabsacrilege law

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