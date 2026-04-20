<p>Chandigarh: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab</a> government on Monday notified the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, which proposes stricter punishment, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/life-imprisonment">life imprisonment</a> and a fine of up to Rs 25 lakh, for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.</p>.<p>The notification in the official gazette came after Governor Gulab Chand Kataria gave his assent to the anti-sacrilege law on April 17.</p>.<p>The bill was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13 and was sent to the governor for his assent.</p>.<p>Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the government of Punjab on Monday notified the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.</p>.<p>"This reflects the firm commitment of the @BhagwantMann Government to uphold the supreme honour and dignity of Guru Sahib. Those involved in any act of sacrilege or dishonouring Guru Sahib will face the strictest consequences," Cheema said in a post on X.</p>.<p>According to the law, any person who commits sacrilege shall get a minimum of seven years of imprisonment, extendable up to 20 years, along with a fine of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.</p>.<p>Any person who in criminal conspiracy, commits sacrilege with an intention to disrupt peace or communal harmony, shall get a minimum of 10 years of imprisonment, extendable up to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 5 lakh which may extend to Rs 25 lakh, according to the bill.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, AAP Punjab state general secretary Baltej Pannu questioned the "silence" of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on the anti-sacrilege law, saying that the lack of response raises serious political questions at a time when Punjab has enacted a strict law to prevent "beadbi".</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference here, Pannu said, "While the AAP-led Punjab government has fulfilled its commitment by bringing a strict law to prevent 'beadbi' (sacrilege) incidents, those who earlier politicised such sensitive issues are now choosing to remain silent. This silence is politically telling." </p><p>When the Bhagwant Mann government announced its intention to introduce a stringent law against 'beadbi', opposition parties dismissed it as political rhetoric.</p>.Sikh guru remark row: Sukhbir Singh Badal writes to Delhi Assembly speaker, seeks Atishi's disqualification.<p>"They said, 'bring the law, then we will see'. Today, the law has not only been passed but has come into full force, and those very people have gone quiet," said Pannu.</p>.<p>He said the bill was introduced during a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on April 13 and was passed unanimously after a full-day discussion focused solely on the issue of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.</p>.<p>"CM Bhagwant Singh Mann had clearly stated that the session was exclusively convened to address this sensitive matter, yet some questioned even the intent behind calling this special session," he said.</p>.<p>"Doubts were repeatedly raised by opposition leaders that the governor would not approve the bill or that it would be stalled for presidential assent. Contrary to all such claims, the governor signed the bill promptly, and it has now officially become law. The notification has also been issued and the law is fully implemented in Punjab," he further said.</p>.<p>Pannu emphasised that the new law introduces strict punishments for acts of 'beadbi.' Aiming at previous governments, Pannu said, "Both the Akali-BJP regime and the Congress government under Amarinder Singh failed to enact effective legislation on 'beadbi' despite bringing Bills that were never intended to become law. They ensured the issue remained alive for political gains. Some people baked their political rotis on this issue and wanted it to continue." </p><p>Referring to past incidents, he added, "Be it 2015, 1986 in Nakodar, or 1978, everyone knows who was in power and how they failed to take decisive action. During the 2015 'beadbi' incidents, despite repeated provocations and threats, the then government failed to act effectively."</p><p>Pannu also criticised the handling of investigations by previous regimes, saying reports of commissions like the Justice Zora Singh Commission and the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission were neglected. He added that serious findings were trivialised and copies were distributed publicly at throwaway prices.</p>.<p>He said, "Even after the law has been enacted, neither Shiromani Akali Dal nor its leadership has issued any official statement supporting or opposing it. The silence of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami is equally concerning. The absence of a press interaction after the SGPC meeting reflects political pressure and lack of clarity." </p><p>He noted, "The lone Akali Dal MLA did not even attend the special Assembly session where the bill was passed. This will be recorded in history, who stood for protecting the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib and who chose to stay absent."</p>