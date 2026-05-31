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'Anti-sacrilege law unacceptable to Sikhs, remove objectionable clauses': Akal Takht to Punjab govt

The Jathedar announced that a gathering of the five 'Singh Sahibs' would be convened at Akal Takht Sahib to take a strict decision on the government's conduct next month.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsPunjabSikhs

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