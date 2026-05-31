'Anti-sacrilege law unacceptable to Sikhs, remove objectionable clauses': Akal Takht to Punjab govt

<p>Baba Bakala Sahib: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj on Sunday said that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sikh">Sikh community</a> cannot accept the anti-sacrilege law, as it endangers the future of the 'Panth'.</p>.<p>He further said while the 'Khalsa Panth' supports strict punishment for those guilty of sacrilege, there are serious objections to provisions concerning the Sikh religious code (maryada) and religious functionaries (Sewadars).</p>.<p>The Jathedar was addressing a gathering at the 'Panthic' conference organised to discuss the provisions of the 'Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026'.</p>.Anti-sacrilege law notified in Punjab; proposes life imprisonment, fine of up to Rs 25L.<p>Speakers unanimously stressed the need to remove any flaws and objectionable provisions in the Act. They urged the government to adopt a more flexible attitude and amend the Act in alignment with Sikh sentiments.</p>.<p>Notably, the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was unanimously passed by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab Assembly</a> on April 13. It has the provision of stricter punishment, including life imprisonment for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.</p>.<p>Gargajj said the Punjab Legislative Assembly, through this law, has attempted to exercise control over both the Guru Granth Sahib and the Guru Panth.</p>.<p>He emphasised that the Punjab Legislative Assembly neither represents the Guru Khalsa Panth nor has the authority to determine religious doctrines and practices.</p>.<p>He argued that such actions amount to interference in the rights of the Panth. "Governments come and go," he said, "but the Akal Takht is eternal, and no government can impose regulations on Sikhs without their consent." Gargajj further remarked that the real issue was to arrest and severely punish those responsible for acts of sacrilege.</p>.<p>He called on Sikhs to be aware of the forces that have been consistently attacking the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib over the years, referencing past incidents of sacrilege in 1978, 1984, 2001, and 2015.</p>.<p>The Jathedar noted that the government had been given 15 days to respond to Sikh objections, a deadline that has since passed, yet no action has been taken.</p>.<p>He strongly criticised the Punjab chief minister for making arrogant statements, which are viewed as a direct challenge to Akal Takht Sahib.</p>.Punjab government nod to amended sacrilege law to make punishments more severe.<p>The Jathedar announced that a gathering of the five 'Singh Sahibs' would be convened at Akal Takht Sahib to take a strict decision on the government's conduct next month.</p>.<p>He added that a firm decision would then be made, addressing not the government but the 'Khalsa Panth'.</p>.<p>Speaking on the occasion, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that no one objects to stringent punishment for those guilty of sacrilege. However, certain provisions in the Act, he argued, could distance the Sikh Sangat from 'Gurbani'.</p>.<p>He stated that despite continuous objections from Sikh scholars and the Sikh community, the government's stubborn attitude reflects an anti-Sikh mentality.</p>.<p>He said that the large turnout at today's conference demonstrated that Sikhs would not tolerate government interference in their religious affairs.</p>.<p>Dhami urged the government to understand Sikh sentiments and immediately remove the objectionable provisions from the Act. He also presented a resolution reflecting 'Panthic' sentiments, which was approved by all Sikh organisations and the assembled congregation amid enthusiastic slogans of approval.</p>.<p>On the same occasion, Damdami Taksal chief Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa, Baba Balbir Singh (96th Karori), and Baba Nihal Singh Hariyan Velan also addressed the gathering, calling on the government to respect Sikh sentiments and withdraw the objectionable provisions.</p>.<p>The conference was also attended by Head Granthi of Sachkhand Harmandar Sahib Giani Amarjit Singh, Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib Giani Tek Singh, Shiromani Panth Akali Budha Dal chief Baba Balbir Singh, Misal Shaheedan Tarna Dal chief Baba Nihal Singh Hariyan Velan, and others. </p>