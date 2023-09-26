Home
Arrest warrant issued against former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal

Badal has been booked in connection with alleged irregularities in the purchase of a property in Bathinda.
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 11:02 IST

A Bathinda court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal.

Earlier, a lookout notice (LOC) had been issued against Badal, who has been booked in connection with alleged irregularities in the purchase of a property in Bathinda.

The LOC was issued on Monday after teams of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau conducted raids at the residence of Badal, who joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in January, in Muktsar to nab him.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against Badal and five others in connection with alleged irregularities in the purchase of a property in Bathinda.

[With PTI inputs]

More to follow...

(Published 26 September 2023, 11:02 IST)
India NewsCongressPunjabManpreet Singh Badal

