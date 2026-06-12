Arvind Kejriwal claims Punjab polls may be held in November; projects Bhagwant Mann as AAP's CM face

<p>Chandigarh: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aap">AAP</a> national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab</a> Assembly elections may be held in November this year, as against the expected February 2027.</p><p>Kejriwal also projected Bhagwant Mann as the party's chief ministerial face, saying, "We have to make him the chief minister again."</p><p>Addressing a roadshow in Bathinda alongside Mann and senior party leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Punjab AAP president Aman Arora, Kejriwal thanked people for AAP's impressive performance in the civic polls held last month.</p>.Arvind Kejriwal slams Modi over ED raids in Punjab, says people will give reply to him in 2027 polls.<p>On Thursday, four AAP councillors were elected mayors in the municipal corporations of Barnala, Moga, Batala and Bathinda.</p><p>Kejriwal also credited the AAP's sweeping victory in the Bathinda Municipal Corporation to the Mann government's four years of "honest governance and pro-people work".</p><p>In his address, Kejriwal claimed he has come to know that the Punjab elections could be advanced.</p><p>"I have been told that the polls will be held in November (2026), not February (2027). So, only four months are left now. We all must get to work and make Bhagwant Mann the chief minister again," Kejriwal said.</p><p>Kejriwal also thanked people for AAP's "grand victory" in the civic polls, in which the party won 958 of the 1,977 wards across eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats.</p><p>"AAP has been running the government for four years in Punjab, and people are happy with its rule," Kejriwal claimed.</p>.Congress appoints two committees to probe Punjab politics, J&K anti-party activities.<p>He contrasted it with the previous regimes of the rival parties, saying public anger grew against them when they reached the last year of their terms.</p><p>"We came to politics to do work. I see smiles on people's faces and feel good that after four years, people are liking our work.</p><p>"In Bathinda (civic polls), you gave a grand victory to us and put a stamp of approval that we are doing good work. The smile on your faces says that you are happy with our work," he claimed.</p><p>He also said that there are four parties in Punjab, including AAP.</p><p>Without naming the other three, Kejriwal said, "There is one which people call the 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) party. The other is the 'jhagda' party whose leaders keep fighting among themselves. The third is the ED party, which uses the agency to threaten people. And the fourth is the Aam Aadmi Party, your own party, which works for the people."</p><p>Praising the chief minister, Kejriwal said Punjab saw many chief ministers in the past 75 years, but none as honest as Bhagwant Mann.</p><p>"The chief ministers of the past faced various allegations and scams. But not even a single allegation was levelled against Mann in the past four years. If he faced any allegation, do you think Modi would have spared Mann? He would have been hounded by ED and CBI raids," Kejriwal said.</p><p>The AAP leader also claimed that the AAP government undertook several initiatives for various sections of people in the past four years.</p><p>"The AAP is providing free power, Rs 10 lakh health cover, while financial aids of Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 (for SC women) will go into women's accounts from July.</p><p>"Now, you must make Bhagwant Mann the chief minister again so that the remaining works can be completed," Kejriwal said.</p>.BJP gears up for Punjab polls, plans campaign around tackling drugs and conversions.<p>Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mann said, "The people of Punjab must know that the BJP, the Akalis and the Congress fought the recent local body elections hand-in-hand. They pooled their resources, aligned their strategies and ran a unified under-the-table campaign against the AAP government.</p><p>"They were terrified of an honest government that is serving the people. They realised that if AAP continues its journey of public service, their shops of corruption will shut permanently. But Punjab's politically aware and farsighted people saw through this nexus and delivered a decisive verdict in favour of AAP."</p><p>He added, "People picked up the broom and swept all three parties aside. The mandate reflected people's faith in honest politics and their rejection of parties that repeatedly failed them."</p><p>Reiterating the AAP government's commitment to building a prosperous, progressive and healthy Punjab, Mann said, "I will continue serving the people with complete dedication. The AAP government is working tirelessly for the welfare of every section of society, and no stone is being left unturned to ensure the progress and well-being of Punjab and its people."</p><p>Calling agriculture the backbone of Punjab's economy, the chief minister assured farmers that the government would continue providing every possible resource to strengthen the farming sector and increase agricultural productivity.</p>