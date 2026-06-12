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Homeindiapunjab

Arvind Kejriwal claims Punjab polls may be held in November; projects Bhagwant Mann as AAP's CM face

Kejriwal also credited the AAP's sweeping victory in the Bathinda Municipal Corporation to the Mann government's four years of "honest governance."
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 18:27 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 18:27 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsPunjabArvind KejriwalBhagwant Mann

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