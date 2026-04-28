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Attempted detonation in Patiala intended to blow up rail track; NIA probe likely: Police

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said that the person who was trying to carry out the detonation on Monday night died in the attempt.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 10:22 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 10:22 IST
India NewsPunjabPatialaNIArailway tracks

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