Australian teacher missing in Amritsar; daughter seeks help from Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

<p>The daughter of a missing Australian citizen and high school teacher appealed to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhagwant-mann">Bhagwant Mann</a> for help in tracing her father.</p><p>In a video message, Sunil Sharma's daughter, Surbhi Sharma, appealed to Mann to help her in finding her father.</p><p>"I seek help to bring back my father. My father has been missing since May 22 from Amritsar. We have no whereabouts about him yet. His phone is switched off," Surbhi said.</p>.Family buries wrong body after mistaken identity in Jharkhand; missing man returns alive.<p>She said her father was a mathematics teacher in Melbourne, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/australia">Australia</a>.</p><p>"My father is a Punjabi and he loves Punjab. He loved Punjab so much that he invested his money to buy property there," she said.</p><p>"I request Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state government for sending available resources to find him. Please bring him home," she requested.</p><p>On May 22, Australian citizen Sunil Sharma (66) went missing in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amritsar">Amritsar</a> during his visit to India. He had gone there in connection with the a property sale. Sharma also has a house in Mohali.</p>.New Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon says party will form govt in state in 2027.<p>His family members back home in Australia have not been able to establish any contact with Sharma since that day with his phone continuously switched off.</p><p>The matter hit the headlines in the Australian media too.</p><p>According to the investigation conducted by the Amritsar Rural police, Sunny Sharma, the brother of Sunil Sharma, is the prime suspect in the case.</p><p>Sunny, along with family, has also gone missing.</p>.Bengaluru student’s gold chain worth Rs 3 lakh goes missing at birthday bash.<p>Surabhi said her father had gone to Amritsar for the paint job done at the property.</p><p>She said Sunny Sharma was seen around the property, as she shared his pictures.</p><p>The Amritsar police have registered an FIR of kidnapping in the matter.</p><p>On Sunny's whereabouts, <em>PTI</em> quoted Kambo Police Station SHO Shamsher Singh saying, "He is absconding along with his family. We will soon nab him."</p><p>The investigation is in an advanced stage, he further revealed.</p><p>The officer said Sunny is also absconder in connection with an FIR lodged by the Himachal Pradesh Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.</p><p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>