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Homeindiapunjab

Australian teacher missing in Amritsar; daughter seeks help from Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

On May 22, Australian citizen Sunil Sharma (66) went missing in Amritsar during his visit to India.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 09:24 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 09:24 IST
India NewsAustraliaPunjabAmritsarBhagwant Mannmissing person

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