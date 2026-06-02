Australian teacher missing in Amritsar; daughter seeks help from Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

I urge @BhagwantMann & @DGPPunjabPolice to listen to Ms Surbhi crying for help for her missing father Sunil Sharma a Maths teacher from Australia.



He’s missing since last 8 days and was in Amritsar to sell his property. Probably his own brother Sunny Sharma in connivance with… pic.twitter.com/rOQ8XLnbmM