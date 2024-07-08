Babbar Khalsa member tries to escape from Punjab police, injured in firing

Chandigarh: A suspected member of the proscribed Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International was injured in police firing after he tried to escape from custody in Jalandhar, the Punjab Police's top official said on Monday.

Simranjit Singh alias Bablu is an accused in the murder of former militant Rattandeep Singh in SBS Nagar on April 3, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

He was arrested during a special check in Jalandhar's Deol Nagar Colony late on Sunday.