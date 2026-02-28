Menu
Be team players, or else sit in reserves: Rahul to Punjab Cong leaders amid infighting reports

Asserting that a single player can not win a match, Gandhi underscored the importance of teamwork and said no matter how big a leader may be, "no one is bigger than the party".
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 13:34 IST
