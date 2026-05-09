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BJP, AAP two sides of same coin; both use arm-twisting tactics to intimidate opponents: Congress

The remarks came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 15:54 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 15:54 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAAPPunjabBhupesh BaghelIndia Politics

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