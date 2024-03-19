BJP govt at Centre, Haryana working transparently to uplift weaker sections: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said the BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana have been working transparently and taking steps to uplift the weaker sections.

The Narendra Modi government has worked towards the upliftment of the poor and weaker sections of the society and has undertaken several initiatives for their welfare, he said.

In Haryana, the BJP government has taken several steps in the past nine-and-half years for the welfare of poor and weaker sections and provided jobs purely based on merit, the chief minister said.

Interacting with reporters after paying obeisance at Nada Sahib Gurdwara in Panchkula, Saini said the country has scripted a new chapter of development during the 10-year rule of the Narendra Modi government.

Accompanied by Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Ambala Banto Kataria, the Haryana chief minister will visit Karnal on Tuesday where BJP president J P Nadda will kick off the party's campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana.