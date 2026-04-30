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BJP MP Harbhajan Singh moves Punjab and Haryana HC after Punjab police withdraws security cover

Harbhajan, who was elected as a Rajya Sabha member in 2022, was provided security cover after he started receiving certain threats
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 16:23 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 16:23 IST
India NewsPunjabPunjab policeHarbhajan Singh

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