BJP Yuva Morcha's block president murdered in Punjab's Sultanpur Lodhi

<p>Kapurthala: Unidentified persons attacked BJP Yuva Morcha's Sultanpur Lodhi Block president Honey Kumar with sharp edged weapons and murdered him, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident took place at Sultanpur Lodhi on Thursday night, they said.</p>.<p>His two friends were also injured in the attack, the police said.</p>.<p>The deceased was in his early twenties, said Sultanpur Lodhi Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhpal Singh.</p>.<p>Honey Kumar and his two friends went to the grain market after dinner on a motorcycle where the miscreants attacked them with sharp edged weapons and seriously injured them, the police said.</p>.<p>All the injured were taken to the local civil hospital where the doctors declared Honey Kumar as brought dead.</p>.<p>The seriously injured Ajay Kumar and Aman Kumar have been admitted in the local civil hospital.</p>.<p>The police said that personal enmity was said to be reason behind the attack, adding the attackers belonged to same locality of Sultanpur Lodhi where Kumar lived.</p>.<p>The police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and rounded up one person for investigation.</p>