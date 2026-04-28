<p>Chandigarh: A blast that took place at a railway track near the Shambhu area in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab">Punjab's </a>Patiala was an attempted detonation, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The person who was trying to carry out the detonation on Monday has died, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said.</p>.Patiala law varsity approves dropping 'Rajiv Gandhi' as prefix; Congress calls it election stunt.<p>The blast took place near the Shambhu-Ambala rail track. Police earlier said that an unidentified body, which was blown into pieces, was recovered from the spot.</p>.<p>Initially, it was considered a low-intensity blast. However, investigation has revealed that it was an attempted detonation.</p>.<p>The explosion occurred at around 10 pm at the rail track dedicated for freight trains, police said.</p>.<p>The explosion also caused some damage to the track.</p>.<p>"Late night, we had received information about a low intensity explosion at a railway track near Shambhu-Haryana border. Immediately, I, along with the deputy inspector general of police and other senior officials, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.</p>.<p>"We found that it was not a low intensity explosion but an attempted detonation," the SSP said.</p>.<p>During the attempt, the person who was trying to carry out the detonation died, and his body has been recovered, he said.</p>.<p>Police said they have recovered a SIM card from the spot.</p>.<p>"After getting whatever scientific evidence including a SIM card from the spot, police have launched technical investigation," Sharma said.</p>.<p>"We expect that we will soon unravel the whole conspiracy," he said.</p>.<p>He further said the Government Railway Police, the Railway Protection Force and other agencies are involved in investigation.</p>.<p>Earlier in January, a blast on a dedicated freight corridor railway track in the Fatehgarh Sahib district's Sirhind had damaged the engine of a train and left a loco pilot injured. </p>