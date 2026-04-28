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Blast at railway track in Patiala was attempted detonation, killed operator: Punjab Police

The person who was trying to carry out the detonation on Monday has died, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:40 IST
India NewsPunjabPatialablast

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